Indian athletes looking to raise the bar in Asian meet

DAYS before the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea kicks off, there's a healthy dose of optimism surrounding the Indian athletes.

Having racked up an impressive 27 medals — six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze — in the last edition of the continental meet, the 59-member contingent is hoping to go higher this time around.

Javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, long and middle-distance runner Gulveer Singh and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji are some of the well-known figures in the team looking to lead the charge in the event that begins on May 27. The trio addressed the media during a press conference at New Delhi on Thursday.

With double Olympic medallist, Neeraj Chopra, giving the event a miss, the onus will be on Yadav to soldier the responsibility in the javelin event. The 25-year-old, who has a personal best throw of 84.39 metres, will be hopeful of a podium finish. Moreover, Yadav will also be aiming to breach the qualification mark of 85.50m for the World Athletics Championships, a marquee event which is scheduled to be held at Tokyo later this year.