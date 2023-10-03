Home Sport Asian Games

Asian Games: Indian Squash duo Dipika-Harinder enter semifinals, assured to win a medal

Dipika and Harinder defeated Jemyca Aribado and Andrew Garica of Philippines 7-11, 11-5, 11-4 in the quarterfinals match.

Published: 03rd October 2023 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian duo Dipika Pallikal and Harindar Pal Singh Sidhu, are guaranteed to win a medal in the mixed doubles category. (Photo | X)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: Dipika Pallikal and Harindar Pal Singh Sidhu came from behind to enter the mixed doubles semifinals of the squash competition to assure India of a medal at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Dipika and Harinder defeated Jemyca Aribado and Andrew Garica of Philippines 7-11, 11-5, 11-4 in the quarterfinals match.

The Philippines started the game well and built a 9-6 lead from where they won it easily. But Dipika and Harinder regrouped quickly in the next two games to win as their rivals struggled to hit the front wall regularly and failed to retrieve the ball effectively.

But it was curtains for India's Tanvi Khanna as she lost to Satomi Watanabe in the women's singles quarterfinals 5-11, 6-11, 12-14.

In the morning session, Dipika and Harinder Sidhu breezed past Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 2-0 (11-5 11-5) in Pool A, while Anahat Singh teamed up with Abhay Singh to beat Hong Kong's Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang in 2-0 (11-10 11-8) in Pool D.

Later in the day, Sourav Ghosal will face Japan's Tsukue Ryunosuke in the men's last-eight-round match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games Asian Games 2023 Squash Dipika Pallikal Harindar Pal Singh Sidhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp