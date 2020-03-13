STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Asian Games News

Electricity, water to be free for international, national events at SAI, says Kiren Rijiju

Amidst the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus, the Sports Minister said health is the top priority.

Published: 13th March 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that all national and international events at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facilities will be free including water and electricity charges.

"One important decision - from now onwards all the national and international events organised in any of the SAI stadium and sports facilities will be free including water and electricity charges. We want to encourage international sports event to be organised in India. It gives lots of exposure to our players as well as federations," Rijiju told reporters here.

Amidst the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus, the Sports Minister said health is the top priority.

"We have to ensure that at this point of time, the financial implication is not more than the health issue. The health issue is the prime concern for all of us," Rijiju said.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Sports Authority of India SAI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp