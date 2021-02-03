'Govt has prerogative in special situations': Rijiju on relaxation clause in Sports Code

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defending the move to include a relaxation clause in the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that government has prerogative in special circumstances and its only concern is sports and sportspersons.

The Ministry through a circular dated February 1 said that the government shall have the power to relax any of the provisions of the Sports Code and other instructions issued with regard to recognition of national sports federations and renewal of recognition of federations on an annual basis.

"We are living in a democratic country. Sports federations are elected bodies because that is the system, international or national," said Rjijiju on the sidelines of a function. "When there are elections, there are rules and regulations. As a ministry, we are not here to run the sports federations," he added.

The minister said that a few relaxations were given in the past keeping in mind the welfare of the athletes. "There are many issues of different sports federations that are sub-judice so I will not comment on that. Because of that, our athletes should not suffer. During the pandemic, on humanitarian grounds, we

gave some relaxation to the federations because of renewal, for election conduct you have to have physical movement which is not possible. So we gave relaxation at that time."

Terming the Covid-19 pandemic a special circumstance, Rijiju emphasised, "In special circumstances like Covid, as a welfare government, it is the moral duty of the government to provide help. we cannot be punishing somebody during the pandemic. So sometimes the government will have the prerogative in special circumstances. Government has nothing to do with the affairs of a federation. Our only concern is sports and sportspersons."

He also informed that country's Olympic-bound athletes and their trainers will be given priority by the sports ministry as far as Covid vaccines are concerned. "The government’s policy is very clear. First of all, the vaccine will be provided to warriors…medical and security people. Our Olympic-bound athletes and their trainers will be provided priority in our ministry. Overall priority is set by the Ministry of Health."

The cut in sports budget raised eyebrows especially with the Tokyo Olympics a few months away. However, Rijiju said the ministry will seek more in the revised budget if the situation arises. "Sports ministry is not facing any financial crunch. Whatever is needed is provided. There is no crisis. Some people had written, in the Olympic year, the government has cut the budget of the sports ministry. That is not the case… if required revised estimates are always there, we will ask for more," he said.