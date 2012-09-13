England levels T20 series with South Africa at 1-1

England leveled the Twenty20 series against South Africa at 1-1 on Wednesday by winning the final rain-shortened match by 28 runs after Craig Kieswetter and Jos Buttler starred with the bat.
In the third match shortened to 11 overs per side, England reached 118-5 at Edgbaston with Kieswetter hitting 50 from 32 balls and Buttler smashing 32 from 10 deliveries — all the runs coming in one over from Wayne Parnell.
Buttler belted the left-arm quick for three sixes and two fours, while Kieswetter collected three sixes and as many boundaries.
South Africa was restricted to 90-5 with only Hashim Amla (36) and Albie Morkel (17 not out) offering any resistance.
Tim Bresnan claimed 2-14 from two overs and Graeme Swann 2-24 from three overs.