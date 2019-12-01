Vimal century gives TN edge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : R VIMAL Khumar’s century (122) helped Tamil Nadu bag a lead of 158 runs over Saurashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament, in Rajkot on Saturday. Vimal and B Sai Sudharshan (57) raised 135 runs in 38.5 overs for the first wicket. Brief scores: Saurashtra 172 vs TN 330/2 in 102 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 122, B Sai Sudharsan 57, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 78 n.o, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 65 n.o). Nataraj shines Nataraj’s hat-trick helped TNEB beat Madras Blues 5-1 in an A Division league match of Chennai Hockey Association. Results: Lingaraj Memorial 2 Diwaker Memorial 1, Chepauk Youngsters 1 CTS 0, Madras National SC 4 Kottur Full Moon 0.