Vimal century gives TN edge

CHENNAI : R VIMAL Khumar’s century (122) helped Tamil Nadu bag a lead of 158 runs over Saurashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament, in Rajkot on Saturday. Vimal and B Sai Sudharshan (57) raised 135 runs in 38.5 overs for the first wicket. Brief scores: Saurashtra 172 vs TN 330/2 in 102 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 122, B Sai Sudharsan 57, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 78 n.o, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 65 n.o). Nataraj shines Nataraj’s hat-trick helped TNEB beat Madras Blues 5-1 in an A Division league match of Chennai Hockey Association. Results: Lingaraj Memorial 2 Diwaker Memorial 1, Chepauk Youngsters 1 CTS 0, Madras National SC 4 Kottur Full Moon 0.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Jharkhand polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally on Monday
Man thrashed, paraded naked in Maharashtra for rape bid on minor girl
Congress accuses Centre of promoting private telcos at cost of PSUs, asks if electoral bonds involved
Economy in deep crisis, witnessing 'death of demand': Yashwant Sinha
Bolivia's interim government to file case at ICC against former President Evo Morales over 'crimes against humanity'
'Sentiment shared across country': Congress attacks Modi government over Rahul Bajaj's 'atmosphere of fear' remark