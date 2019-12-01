Home Sport Cricket

What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful: Virat Kohli on veterinary doctor murder in Telangana

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found in the outskirts of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district at Shadnagar on Thursday.

Published: 01st December 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli addresses media at a press conference ahead of the 1st test match against South Africa. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the entire country is outraged over the brutal killing of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said it is high time for the society to take charge and put an end to such incidents.

Kohli took to Twitter to write on Saturday: "What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It's high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies."

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The police on Friday arrested four accused persons for involvement in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Accused forced victim to drink alcohol before raping her

According to police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners.

