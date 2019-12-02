Home Sport Cricket

BCCI may increase hosting fee of domestic matches after state units seek revision

The retirements were forced upon the 17 scorers at the start of the current domestic season without formally communicating the same to them.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is likely to increase the hosting fee of domestic matches for both playing and non-playing days after the state associations sought a revision during the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting.

Besides the BCCI may also reconsider its decision to forcefully retire 17 scorers who have attained the age of 60 after these points were raised by a member during the Board's AGM in Mumbai on Sunday.

"The Board now has set aside a token amount of only Rs 1 lakh per day as hosting fee for non-international games only for the match days.

We have sought for a revision and also proposed for fees during non-match days to bear the costs of travelling and all other arrangements related to teams' practice sessions," the member present during the AGM told PTI.

The retirements were forced upon the 17 scorers at the start of the current domestic season without formally communicating the same to them.

"There was no formal announcement in this regard from the BCCI, leaving them in the lurch as they never anticipated it. We want the Board to reconsider the decision for at least this season, so that they can plan their future," the member said.

He further pointed out that scorers just need good vision to carry out their roles and that no other cricketing nation has a 'retirement age' for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Domestic Matches Hosting Fees
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp