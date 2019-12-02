Home Sport Cricket

India to take part in World Cup for over 50 year-olds

West Indies, Namibia and Zimbabwe will also be making their debut in the tournament which will be played in Cape Town and Stellenbosch.

Published: 02nd December 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India will play their maiden cricket World Cup for the 50-year-olds to be held in South Africa from March 10 to 24 next year.

India will begin the 50-over tournament with a clash against England on March 5 at Green Point Cricket Club.

West Indies, Namibia and Zimbabwe will also be making their debut in the tournament which will be played in Cape Town and Stellenbosch.

India is placed in Pool 'B' along with Pakistan, England, South Africa, Namibia and Wales, while Pool 'A' includes Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, among others.

Sports and brand expert Shailendra Singh will lead the Indian team and the legendary Kapil Dev wished the team luck ahead of the tournament.

"This is a beautiful moment, I want to wish him and his entire team good luck. Do well boys and we are with you all the way and enjoy the game."

Australia had won the first ever over-50s World Cup in Sydney last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup India Indian Cricket 50 year old Cricket
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp