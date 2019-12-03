Home Sport Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai Ranji squad for Baroda game

Mumbai, the 41-time domestic champions, play their first game of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season against Baroda in Vadodara from December 9.

Published: 03rd December 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ajinkya Rahane. (File Photo | PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young opener Prithvi Shaw were on Tuesday named in the 15- member Mumbai trophy squad for their lung opener in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda.

The two made to the 15-member squad, which was picked by the Milind Rege-led ad-hoc selection panel on Monday itself, but the official announcement was made by the cricket body on Tuesday.

Mumbai, the 41-time domestic champions, play their first game of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season against Baroda in Vadodara from December 9.

The squad is being led by batsman Suryakumar Yadav, with experienced wicket-keeper Aditya Tare as his deputy.

Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shivam Dube have not been picked in the squad as they are in the national team.

Rahane, India's test specialist, will get good game practice as India now play tests only in New Zealand after two months.

The game would also be an opportunity for Shaw, who returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month doping ban in the Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, to redeem himself.

The Mumbai squad otherwise looks more or less balanced.

Regulars Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, and pacers Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni are part of the squad.

According to sources, Mumbai's crisis man Siddesh Lad will not be available for first game as he is set to get married this Friday.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni and Eknath Kerkar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw Ajinkya Rahane Ranji Trophy Mumbai vs Baroda
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp