Vijay Shankar TN skipper in Ranji Trophy

CHENNAI: All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named the captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy, starting December 9. Baba Aparajith will be his deputy.

The state selection committee led by M Senthilnathan met on Monday and picked the squad for the first two matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. “We considered R Ashwin for the captain’s job. But since he will not be available for the full duration of the season, we chose Vijay Shankar,’’ said Senthilnathan. “Those who did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and have shown the ability to adapt have got the nod for the longer format.”

Squad: Vijay Shankar (c), Baba Aparajith (vc), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, M Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth.

(Washington Sundar will join the squad for the second match. Mukunth will be released).