Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar (Photo EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: All-rounder Vijay Shankar was named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, beginning on December 9.

The team announced by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association includes Test star R Ashwin and out of favour opener M Vijay.

Batsman Baba Aparajith has been named vice-captain of the squad.

The team was selected for the first two Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu opens its campaign in Group 'B' against Karnataka at Dindigul.

Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad.

Young left-arm spinner M Siddharth, who made his debut in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and impressed in the matches he played, has been chosen along with leggie Murugan Ashwin.

Lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is part of the spin combination that also includes the hugely experienced R Ashwin.

T Natarajan, K Vignesh and S Abhishek Tanwar form the pace attack.

Coach D Vasu said he was happy with the team selected as it had a lot of experienced players, who could definitely count.

"I am happy with the squad, though, as we have a lot of experience in the form of Ashwin and Vijay. Their experience will definitely count, I am hoping they will do very well. Also, I am very happy that they are wanting to do well for Tamil Nadu. And as a coach I am happy to have them playing for the state team," he added.

About the new find M Siddharth, a left-arm spinner who shone in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, he said he is a good talent but he cannot be judged based on one or two performances.

"Siddharth is a good talent. We have to see. We cannot judge him over one or two performances," he added.

He also said there was no mental block when the Tamil Nadu team plays against southern rival Karnataka in the light of losses in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Not a psychological issue. We had bad luck. In the Hazare final, it came down to rain and run-rate and the Mushtaq Ali final we lost by just one run. TN cricketers are as good as anyboby and can do well," he added.

Vasu said the team will perform well in the Ranji opener against Karnataka.

On the weather playing spoilsport in Dindigul in the Ranji opener and the team losing out on points, he said, "we can only focus on things under our control. There is a good drainage facility and supersopper there. There is little we can do if it rains on the day. That was something that happened during our Vijay Hazare final as well."

Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), B Aparajith (Vice- Captain), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy Vijay Shankar Tamil Nadu team Tamil Nadu Cricket
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp