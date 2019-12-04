Former NZ off-spinner Jeetan Patel appointed England spin bowling consultant

By IANS

LONDON: Former New Zealand off-spinner Jeetan Patel has been appointed as England's spin bowling consultant for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively.

Patel, who was part of England's successful five-match T20I series victory over New Zealand last month, has announced his retirement from Cricket Wellington. He will play his last match for the Firebirds in the Super Smash against Central Stags at the Basin Reserve on Wednesday, December 18.

He will join the England team on December 24 in Centurion ahead of the first Test at Supersport Park starting on Boxing Day against the Proteas, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He will also be part of the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

He will also play a significant role during England's Test tour of Sri Lanka starting in March 2020 when Joe Root's side plays a two-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The 39-year-old off-spinner has played 24 Tests, 43 ODIs and 11 T20Is for the Black Caps in which he scalped 65, 49 and 16 wickets respectively.