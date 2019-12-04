Home Sport Cricket

Foundation of India's current fast-bowling talent laid by likes of Kapil: Ian Bishop

He said Kohli's passion to put together a strong fast-bowling unit has made it easier to build on the foundation that Kapil laid.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli with Mohammed Shami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former West Indies speedster Ian Bishop says the foundation of India's "another level" fast bowling unit was laid by the likes of legendary Kapil Dev and built on by current captain Virat Kohli, who believes in the attack.

He said Kohli's passion to put together a strong fast-bowling unit has made it easier to build on the foundation that Kapil laid.

"Let's remember that this group of bowlers did not emanate right now. The foundation was laid - if you go back to Kapil (Dev) and down the line, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Sreesanth," Bishop said in an interview with 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"Now it's been built on with a captain who likes fast bowlers, who believes in them. But also the fact that you've found a generational talent in Jasprit Bumrah.

"Generational because he plays all formats of the game very well. And (Mohd.) Shami has taken his game to another level. Ishant (Sharma) has also gone up another level," he added.

The 52-year-old Bishop, who took 161 wickets in 43 Tests between 1989 and 1998, said he couldn't have predicted that India's fast bowlers would come to the Caribbean and do to the West Indians what they did to others so many decades ago.

"So credit to Bharath Arun, the bowling coach, and the administrators and captains. I couldn't see this much (improvement), but I thought there was a great deal of promise in having guys who could bowl close to, or over, 90mph," he said.

He, however, refused to compare the Indian unit to the fearsome West Indians of the past.

"Well, they (Indians) have been performing that well that the comparisons are going to come.

I would want to stay away from it, because I don't know how you measure it.

"When people talk about (Michael) Holding and (Joel) Garner and (Malcolm) Marshall and (Colin) Croft and (Andy) Roberts - who bowled together for so many years - how do you compare with that?" he asked.

Bishop was also reluctant to pick the best among the current crop of fast bowlers in the world.

"There are so many. Jofra Archer. I almost feel when he's on song that it's the perfect streamlined technique. Naseem Shah. Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami - oh god, I love Shami! That whole core group of what India bring, where I don't want to pick anyone and say, 'This one more than the other'.

"If I had to pick the best technique right now, Jofra Archer when he's firing. But, I am salivating about world cricket (because of fast bowling talent). That is exciting."

Bishop also named uncapped 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi and 19-year-old Rajasthan's Kamlesh Nagarkoti as the future prospects for India.

"I'm eagerly waiting to see if Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti can be fit and continue their progress. Nagarkoti, in particular."

Describing India as a "cauldron" and dominant force in world cricket, Bishop said a T20 World Cup triumph does not mean that the West Indies can beat Virat Kohli's men during the limited-overs series beginning on Friday though there's always a hope to do so.

"Well, you always have a chance of winning. (But) How many people come to India and beat India? It's a cauldron.

My expectation and hope is for them (West Indies) to win - but if they don't, I'm not going to be put off.

"This is what I want people in the Caribbean particularly to understand: India are a dominant force in the world game.

West Indies can't go from winning one World Cup game to beating a team that got to the semi-finals of that World Cup with assurance.

"The fans will want to see victory, but what I'm saying is, maybe this Indian tour is a bridge too soon. If it doesn't happen, all is not lost."

He said West Indies' limited-overs tour of India will serve as good preparation for next year's T20 World Cup.

"Victory will be important, but if it doesn't happen against this dynamic Indian team, it is not, 'Break the house down and build it over'. It is about fine-tuning their game for the T20 World Cup next year and then in 2021."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ian Bishop Kapil Dev Virat Kohli
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp