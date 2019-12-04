Home Sport Cricket

Loganathan advances to last eight

United Friends win United Friends CC beat Sir MCt M Old Boys Sports Association in a Second Division match of the TNCA league.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loganathan  R of TNBSA defeated Sasikumar of Cue Zone 4-3 in a men’s snooker pre-quarterfinal match of the Tamil Nadu State Billiards and Snooker Association state ranking championship. Pre-quarterfinals: Loganathan R (TNBSA) bt Sasikumar (Cue Zone) 4-3; Navin (Coimbatore) bt Parthiba Rajendran (AASCA) 4-2.

United Friends win United Friends CC beat Sir MCT M Old Boys Sports Association in a Second Division match of the TNCA league. Brief scores: II Division ‘A’: United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 195 in 48.2 ovs (MK Siva Kumar 73, S Nikhilesh 3/33) bt Sir MCT M Old Boys Sports Association 173 in 44.4 ovs. RKS CA 194/8 in 50 ovs (AV Abilash 46, ND Harishankar 45, V Yuvaraj 3/25) lost to TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 74/1 in 20 ovs (Varun Narendra 38 n.o) (TI Cycles S&RC won by 19 runs via VJD Method).

Radhakrishan skipper S Radhakrishan will lead Tamil Nadu in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 meet. The team has been selected for the first three matches. Team: S Radhakrishnan (c), S Lokeshwar (vc), G Vignesh, D Gowri Shankar, S Swaminathan, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Aravind, RS Jaganath Sinivas, S Mohan Prasath, S Ajith Ram, Aditya Barooah, H Trilok Nag, D Rahul, T Ajith Kumar, S Ganesh.

MOP athletics meet MOP Vaishnav College for Women will conduct a state-level inter-school athletics meet for girls on January 20 and 21, 2020 at the JN Stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loganathan
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp