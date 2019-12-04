Loganathan advances to last eight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loganathan R of TNBSA defeated Sasikumar of Cue Zone 4-3 in a men’s snooker pre-quarterfinal match of the Tamil Nadu State Billiards and Snooker Association state ranking championship. Pre-quarterfinals: Loganathan R (TNBSA) bt Sasikumar (Cue Zone) 4-3; Navin (Coimbatore) bt Parthiba Rajendran (AASCA) 4-2.

United Friends win United Friends CC beat Sir MCT M Old Boys Sports Association in a Second Division match of the TNCA league. Brief scores: II Division ‘A’: United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 195 in 48.2 ovs (MK Siva Kumar 73, S Nikhilesh 3/33) bt Sir MCT M Old Boys Sports Association 173 in 44.4 ovs. RKS CA 194/8 in 50 ovs (AV Abilash 46, ND Harishankar 45, V Yuvaraj 3/25) lost to TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 74/1 in 20 ovs (Varun Narendra 38 n.o) (TI Cycles S&RC won by 19 runs via VJD Method).

Radhakrishan skipper S Radhakrishan will lead Tamil Nadu in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 meet. The team has been selected for the first three matches. Team: S Radhakrishnan (c), S Lokeshwar (vc), G Vignesh, D Gowri Shankar, S Swaminathan, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Aravind, RS Jaganath Sinivas, S Mohan Prasath, S Ajith Ram, Aditya Barooah, H Trilok Nag, D Rahul, T Ajith Kumar, S Ganesh.

MOP athletics meet MOP Vaishnav College for Women will conduct a state-level inter-school athletics meet for girls on January 20 and 21, 2020 at the JN Stadium.