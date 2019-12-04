Home Sport Cricket

Maybe I will get another chance to break record of 400: David Warner meets Brian Lara

The left-handed batsman played a knock of 154 in the first Test and he followed it up with a score of 335 not out.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Australia opening batsman David Warner with former West Indies skipper Brian Lara.

Australia opening batsman David Warner with former West Indies skipper Brian Lara.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia opening batsman David Warner on Wednesday shared a picture with former West Indies skipper Brian Lara and said that maybe he will get another chance to break his record of the highest individual score in Test matches.

Warner shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off. @brianlaraofficial".

The left-handed Warner had played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan in the recently concluded day-night Test against Pakistan at Adelaide and was on course to break Lara's individual score of 400.

It was then that Australia's skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings.

Warner was able to score just 95 runs in the Ashes this year, but ever since then, he has been in remarkable form.

The left-handed batsman played a knock of 154 in the first Test and he followed it up with a score of 335 not out.

In the Adelaide Test, Warner broke several records.

He surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to record the second-highest individual score for Australia in Tests.

Warner also went past Bradman to record the highest-ever individual score at the Adelaide Oval.

He is now the only Australian to have scored two 250+ plus scores in Tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Brian Lara day-night Test Australia
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp