Maybe I will get another chance to break record of 400: David Warner meets Brian Lara

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia opening batsman David Warner on Wednesday shared a picture with former West Indies skipper Brian Lara and said that maybe he will get another chance to break his record of the highest individual score in Test matches.

Warner shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off. @brianlaraofficial".

The left-handed Warner had played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan in the recently concluded day-night Test against Pakistan at Adelaide and was on course to break Lara's individual score of 400.

It was then that Australia's skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings.

Warner was able to score just 95 runs in the Ashes this year, but ever since then, he has been in remarkable form.

The left-handed batsman played a knock of 154 in the first Test and he followed it up with a score of 335 not out.

In the Adelaide Test, Warner broke several records.

He surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to record the second-highest individual score for Australia in Tests.

Warner also went past Bradman to record the highest-ever individual score at the Adelaide Oval.

He is now the only Australian to have scored two 250+ plus scores in Tests.