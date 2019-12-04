Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli's wicket is key, difficult proposition to get him out: Phil Simmons

Admitting that India are not an easy team to beat anywhere in the world, the 56-year-old former all-rounder called on his players to utilise their past experiences.

Published: 04th December 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Phil Simmons. (File|AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: West Indies coach Phil Simmons says his bowlers will have to avoid being "too scared" of Virat Kohli when they take on India in a limited-overs series starting Friday as it will make the already difficult task of getting the Indian skipper out, tougher.

Stating that Kohli is a "difficult proposition" to dismiss, Simmons jovially listed some out of the box ideas to get the prolific batsman out.

India and the West Indies will play a three T20 Internationals followed by three one-dayers starting here on Friday.

"One, I can make him bat with a stump. Two, we can sign a book and in the ODIs, we can give him a 100 and bowl at the rest of the players or we can make sure that our plans to him are spot on," he said when asked what are his plans to deal with Kohli.

"We can make sure that the bowlers don't get too scared of him. But in the end, may be two can bowl at him at the same time. You never know what can happen but it's a difficult proposition to get Virat Kohli out," he added.

ALSO READ | West Indies has realistic chance of finishing in top 4 in ICC Test Championship: Skipper Jason Holder

Admitting that India are not an easy team to beat anywhere in the world, the 56-year-old former all-rounder called on his players to utilise their past experiences to get the better of Kohli and his men.

"Last year we had some T20s and ODIs in India and we weren't miles apart. We had one game where I think we were tied. So we weren't that far apart," Simmons said.

"We have to look back at what we did then and see how much we can add to that now because they have added things to their games. We have to make sure that we have to get better than last time because India is not easy. India is India," he told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Phil Simmons India vs West Indies
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp