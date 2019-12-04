Home Sport Cricket

West Indies ropes in Monty Desai as batting coach ahead of limited-overs series against India

Desai, who has been handed a two-year contract, has joined the team here before the first T20 International on Friday.

West Indies' players during a training session ahead of their first T-20 cricket match against India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The West Indies on Wednesday named Monty Desai as their batting coach ahead of the limited-overs series against India beginning here on Friday.

He has held coaching roles with Afghanistan, Nepal, Canada, Indian regional teams and former IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in a career of over 12 years.

He was most recently the batting coach of the UAE team.

"Desai joined the West Indies ahead of the start of the T20 International Series against India, which bowls off on Friday, December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad," the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.

The series against India comprises three T20 Internationals followed by an equal number of one-dayers.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said: "I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach.

He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches.

"He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas."

Desai, on his part, said he is looking forward to being part of a journey to create a winning work environment.

"I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our Captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team."

