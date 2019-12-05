Former England cricket captain Bob Willis dies aged 70

By PTI

LONDON: Former England captain and fearsome pace bowler Bob Willis has died aged 70, his family announced on Wednesday.

Willis, who captained his country between 1982 and 1984, played in 90 Test matches with his most memorable performance taking eight for 43 in the Australian second innings of the third Ashes Test in 1981.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather," read the Willis family statement.

"He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly."