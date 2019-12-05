WATCH | After boot-call, Tabraiz Shamsi comes up with magical wicket celebrations

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cricketers tend to come up with new ways to celebrate after dismissing the batsman, but South Africa's spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has now set the benchmark really high.

Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League and performed a magic trick on the field. Lubbe had danced down the wicket to hit a boundary, but he managed just to hand a simple catch to Hardus Viljoen.

The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his pocket before turning it into a stick.

MSL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "WICKET! A bit of magic from @shamsi90 #MSLT20".

The incident happened between the match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat in South Africa's premier T20 tournament.

However, Shamsi who was playing for the Paarl Rocks was not able to perform his magic trick again as Durban Heat chased down the target of 197 with seven balls to spare.