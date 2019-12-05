Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | After boot-call, Tabraiz Shamsi comes up with magical wicket celebrations

Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League and performed a magic trick on the field.

Published: 05th December 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cricketers tend to come up with new ways to celebrate after dismissing the batsman, but South Africa's spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has now set the benchmark really high.

Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League and performed a magic trick on the field. Lubbe had danced down the wicket to hit a boundary, but he managed just to hand a simple catch to Hardus Viljoen.

The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his pocket before turning it into a stick.

MSL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "WICKET! A bit of magic from @shamsi90 #MSLT20".

The incident happened between the match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat in South Africa's premier T20 tournament.

However, Shamsi who was playing for the Paarl Rocks was not able to perform his magic trick again as Durban Heat chased down the target of 197 with seven balls to spare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tabraiz Shamsi magic trick Mzansi Super League
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp