Home Sport Cricket

ICC mourns Bob Willis' death, calls him one of cricket's biggest heroes

Willis died aged 70 after battling prolonged illness in England.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo dated July 11, 1974, showing England cricket team captain Bob Willis Wednesday December 4, 2019. (Photo | AP)

In this file photo dated July 11, 1974, showing England cricket team captain Bob Willis. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday condoled the death of former England captain Bob Willis, calling him one of the biggest heroes of the sport.

Willis died aged 70 after battling prolonged illness in England.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney offered the world body's condolences.

"We are extremely sad to hear of Bob's death and I would like to extend deep condolences to his family on behalf of the ICC," Sawhney said.

"Bob was one of the biggest cricket heroes of his time, a fast bowler respected the world over. He led the England bowling attack with aggression and the sight of him charging in to bowl is entrenched in the minds of people who watched cricket in the 1970s and 80s," he added.

Willis ended his 90-match Test career with 325 wickets.

"his part in the Headingly Test against Australia in 1981 is one of the most remarkable performances in cricket.

He was also admired as a broadcaster in later years and his contribution to the game will be remembered for a long time," Sawhney said.

The fast bowler captained England in 18 Tests and 29 One-Day Internationals taking 325 wickets in 90 Tests from 1971 to 1984.

Willis produced a devastating career-best of eight for 43 in the third Test of the 1981 Ashes at Headingley, which helped England to a famous win over Australia.

England went on to win the series 3-1 and Willis finished with 29 wickets at 22.96 in six matches.

In domestic cricket, the Sunderland-born bowler started his career at Surrey, before spending 12 years at Warwickshire, finishing with 899 wickets from 308 first-class matches at an average of 24.99.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Bob Willis
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp