Home Sport Cricket

Need to protect youngsters from 'vultures': Kieron Pollard

West Indies are without its key players Sunil Narine and Andre Russell for the T20I series against India.

Published: 05th December 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Kieron Pollard. (Photo | PTI)

West Indies' Kieron Pollard. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the three-match T20I series against India, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Thursday said that the management needs to protect youngsters within the squad from vultures who are out there to bring them down.

"We need to back these young guys as we have seen their talent and attitude. Exciting times ahead for the youngsters, we have a lot of young talent, it is just about easing them into the world of international cricket. Sometimes you need to be honest with yourselves and protect them from the vultures who are out there to bring them down," Pollard told reporters on the eve of the first T20I.

West Indies are without its key players Sunil Narine and Andre Russell for the T20I series against India. Skipper Pollard said that the team needs to move on and look to put their best foot forward."You do not want to have players trying to fill in the gaps of senior players. For us, Russell, Narine and Bravo are big gaps, but as a team, we have selected 15 players to do a job here," Pollard said.

"We back each and every player, when these senior players become available for selection, we can have a discussion about it. It is what it is, we have moved on from that and we know the reasons why they are not here," he added.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant looks to surpass MS Dhoni's record in T20Is against West Indies

Earlier, this year Pollard took over the T20 captaincy from Carlos Brathwaite.

"Each and every time I step on the cricket field, as a professional you want to have personal pride," Pollard said.

"You have good times and bad times, things are going in a decent manner for me and I hope it continues. I hope to produce good knocks to put my team in a winning position," he added.

Many Windies players feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and they are familiar with the sub-continent conditions.

"We have played a lot in India, it is just a matter of using that experience and trying to win matches here. At the end of the day, we are here to play, we have prepared well and hopefully we show a good performance tomorrow," Pollard said.

"Indian pace attack has been doing really well. They are the number one team, it is a good opportunity for us to face the number one ranked side, we cannot take much into that and we need to do our thing. We need to try to find ways to tackle the attack. We are not focussed on individuals," he added.

West Indies squad for three T20Is: Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kieron Pollard India vs West Indies Andre Russell Sunil Narine Hyderabad T20 Carlos Brathwaite
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp