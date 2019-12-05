Neymar, Kylian Mbappe fire PSG five points clear in Ligue 1

Home Sport Cricket

Mbappe's smart finish shortly after half-time and Neymar's late penalty saw the hosts ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates with PSG's Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's opening goal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris Saint-Germain restored their five-point cushion at the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Nantes.

PSG, whose scheduled game against Monaco last weekend was postponed due to bad weather, also have a game in hand on second-placed Marseille as they bid for a seventh French league title in eight seasons.

Marseille won 2-0 at Angers on Tuesday to briefly cut the gap to only two points.

Thomas Tuchel started Neymar and Mbappe together for the first time this season, although the German coach left Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi on the bench.

"It says a lot if in December our two key players (Mbappe and Neymar), who we want to make the difference, are starting for the first time together," said Tuchel.

"Imagine if (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez played together for the first time in December (for Barcelona). They lacked rhythm, I'm not expecting too much from both of them.

"I'm happy they scored, but there is a lot of potential (for them to improve)."

Mbappe fired the first opening over the crossbar, before Nantes' Ludovic Blas was denied by Keylor Navas in the PSG goal.

Neymar appeared to have put the hosts in front with a fantastic left-footed strike after Nantes could only half clear a corner, but following a lengthy delay, the goal was ruled out by VAR for an apparent high foot from Julian Draxler.

The world's most expensive player almost gave PSG a half-time lead anyway, but saw his low shot tipped away by visiting goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The league leaders did forge ahead in the 52nd minute as Mbappe met Angel Di Maria's low cross with a backheel flick into the corner after fine work by Neymar.

The Brazilian eventually got his goal with five minutes remaining, scoring his penalty at the second time of asking after substitute Icardi encroached in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gelson Martins came off the bench to fire Monaco to a 2-1 win over Toulouse as the principality side made it six victories in nine league outings.

Saint-Etienne moved into fifth with a 4-1 success over Nice, while Montpellier were held to a 2-2 draw at lowly Dijon.

Amiens' game against Reims was postponed due to fog.

Bordeaux were ordered to temporarily close the south stand at their Matmut Stadium after fans protesting against club president Frederic Longuepee delayed their 6-0 thrashing of Nimes by 25 minutes on Tuesday after invading the pitch.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

