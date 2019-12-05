Home Sport Cricket

South Africa players’ association mulls strike before England series

Over the past week, CSA has been at the receiving end of criticism after it revoked accreditation of five journalists.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

SACA and CSA are already in a legal battle over unpaid fees from last year’s Mzansi Super League (Photo | Twitter @Paarl_Rocks)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crisis in South Africa cricket seems to be deepening by the day. On Wednesday, the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) in a strongly-worded statement said that player strike will be discussed in its meeting on Friday, with regards to alleged commercial rights breach by Cricket South Africa. The latest one involves the use of player names and images in an online game without the permission of players.

Over the past week, CSA has been at the receiving end of criticism after it revoked the accreditation of five journalists. Even their major sponsor Standard Bank have called on CSA to clean up the act as a tough home assignment against England awaits Faf du Plessis & Co later this month.

While SACA and CSA are already in a legal battle over unpaid fees from last year’s Mzansi Super League, the latest development adds pressure on the board. “Unfortunately SACA has again had to commence a formal process against CSA in respect of another situation in which the commercial rights of players in the MSL have been ignored,” SACA chief executive, Tony Irish said.

“CSA has used, and allowed the use of, the names and images of players in association with a fantasy league game related to MSL without any rights to do so and despite SACA having relaying to CSA that such use is unlawful. The situation has continued despite concerns raised on repeated occasions, leaving us little option but to take formal steps.”

The SACA is infuriated by CSA’s latest breach, which is why they have called on the players to consider going on strike, which they called it a last-resort. “SACA has also, and simply as a precaution, requested CSA to obtain clearance from its anti-corruption unit to ensure that this use of players in a pay-to-play game does not in any way constitute an association of the players with gambling, or encouragement of betting practices, which are not permitted under CSA’s anti-corruption code. This request has been ignored by CSA,” said Irish.

In the meeting on Friday, the SACA will inform the house to consider “taking some form of industrial, or protest, action,” as a last resort. “Things have reached a stage where we must ask what SACA is expected to do when the leadership of CSA continues to ignore our legitimate concerns,” said Irish.
CSA was unavailable for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South African Cricketers Association South Africa cricket Cricket South Africa player strike Mzansi Super League
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp