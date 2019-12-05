South Africa players’ association mulls strike before England series

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crisis in South Africa cricket seems to be deepening by the day. On Wednesday, the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) in a strongly-worded statement said that player strike will be discussed in its meeting on Friday, with regards to alleged commercial rights breach by Cricket South Africa. The latest one involves the use of player names and images in an online game without the permission of players.

Over the past week, CSA has been at the receiving end of criticism after it revoked the accreditation of five journalists. Even their major sponsor Standard Bank have called on CSA to clean up the act as a tough home assignment against England awaits Faf du Plessis & Co later this month.

While SACA and CSA are already in a legal battle over unpaid fees from last year’s Mzansi Super League, the latest development adds pressure on the board. “Unfortunately SACA has again had to commence a formal process against CSA in respect of another situation in which the commercial rights of players in the MSL have been ignored,” SACA chief executive, Tony Irish said.

“CSA has used, and allowed the use of, the names and images of players in association with a fantasy league game related to MSL without any rights to do so and despite SACA having relaying to CSA that such use is unlawful. The situation has continued despite concerns raised on repeated occasions, leaving us little option but to take formal steps.”

The SACA is infuriated by CSA’s latest breach, which is why they have called on the players to consider going on strike, which they called it a last-resort. “SACA has also, and simply as a precaution, requested CSA to obtain clearance from its anti-corruption unit to ensure that this use of players in a pay-to-play game does not in any way constitute an association of the players with gambling, or encouragement of betting practices, which are not permitted under CSA’s anti-corruption code. This request has been ignored by CSA,” said Irish.

In the meeting on Friday, the SACA will inform the house to consider “taking some form of industrial, or protest, action,” as a last resort. “Things have reached a stage where we must ask what SACA is expected to do when the leadership of CSA continues to ignore our legitimate concerns,” said Irish.

CSA was unavailable for comments.