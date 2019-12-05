Home Sport Cricket

Tainted opener Sharjeel Khan to lecture teammates on anti-corruption code as part of rehab

Sharjeel's name has been included by the PCB in the players draft for the fifth edition of the PSL to be held on Friday in Lahore.

Published: 05th December 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan (centre) | AFP

By PTI

KARACHI: With his ban for spot-fixing over now, disgraced opener Sharjeel Khan will lecture his former Pakistan teammates on the perils of violating the Anti-Corruption Code ahead of their home series against Sri Lanka as part of his rehabilitation program.

Sharjeel, who has returned to nets after completing a five-year (half of it suspended) ban for spot-fixing, has been told by the Pakistan Cricket Board to meet the Pakistan team players at their camp in Rawalpindi before the first Test against Sri Lanka from December 11.

"Sharjeel will not only meet with the players but also share his experience with them and lecture them on why players need to adhere to the Anti-Corruption code clauses," a reliable source in the board said.

He said this would be the final part of Sharjeel's rehab program after which he can return to playing domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League.

The left-handed opener was banned from all forms of cricket for five years on August 30, 2017 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that marred the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that year.

However, the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal, headed by Lt General (rtd) Tauqir Zia, after finding him guilty of breaching five clauses of the PCB's anti-corruption code had said, half of his ban would remain suspended.

Sharjeel, playing for the Islamabad United franchise, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal along with other players like Khalid Latif (who is still banned), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nawaz, Nasir Jamshed (still serving bans) and Shahzaib Hasan (still under a ban).

The 30-year-old declined to speak to the media on Wednesday at the UBL sports complex where he was having net sessions.

Sharjeel's name has been included by the PCB in the players draft for the fifth edition of the PSL to be held on Friday in Lahore.

As part of his rehab program, Sharjeel has given lectures to members of the under-19 team and players of domestic teams besides attending anti-corruption classes himself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharjeel Khan Anti Corruption
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp