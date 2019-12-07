Home Sport Cricket

Failed tests in bodybuilding national meet

The list also includes boxer Neeraj Phogat. NADA revealed that 306 dope tests were taken in November alone.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An astonishing 30 bodybuilders failed dope tests in April and May, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) revealed in a bulletin on Friday. The revelation comes after this newspaper reported that 60 bodybuilders had failed dope tests so far in 2019, more than double that of the second-highest offender (weightlifting with 26).

Most of the cases revealed on Friday were samples taken from the National Bodybuilding Championships and the Junior National Bodybuilding Championships. This is not the first time that NADA is releasing damning statistics related to the sport. A report that they had released in July, pertaining to tests conducted between April 2018 and March 2019, revealed that an astonishing 44.4 per cent of all bodybuilders tested had failed dope tests.

Satnam on list
Basketball star Satnam Singh Bhamara is among a list of dope offenders released by NADA on Friday. Satnam, the first Indian to be drafted into NBA, has been provisionally suspended from November 11, the agency revealed. It is understood that the sample in question was collected in August 2019 and showed traces of higenamine, a beta-2 agonist. He has not travelled to Kathmandu to participate in the South Asian Games.

The list also includes boxer Neeraj Phogat. NADA revealed that 306 dope tests were taken in November alone. This is up from the 157 tests that were conducted in October. Among the penalties handed out last month is a four-year ban for weightlifter Ravi Kumar and a similar punishment for Jyoti Singh, who won the Delhi half-marathon this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dope tests NADA
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp