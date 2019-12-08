Home Sport Cricket

PCB chief Ehsan Mani announces stepping down of Wasim Khan as Cricket Committee head

Mudassar joined the PCB as Director - Academies on June 1, 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended to another one year.

Published: 08th December 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

PCB chief Ehsan Mani. (Photo | Twitter/ Cricket Pakistan - English)

PCB chief Ehsan Mani. (Photo | Twitter/ Cricket Pakistan - English)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday announced the stepping down of Cricket Committee head Wasim Khan from his post.

Three months back, the Cricket Committee had recommended the sacking of foreign head coach Mickey Arthur and the national team's bowling and batting coaches after Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

At that time Wasim headed the committee which included Misbah-ul-Haq, who is now head coach-cum-chief selector, and fast bowling great Wasim Akram.

"At that time Wasim Khan took over as head of the committee as Mohsin Khan had resigned as he himself was interested in some positions within the PCB," Mani said in Lahore.

Mani said a change in the head of the Cricket Committee was necessary since Wasim Khan was a full-time employee of the PCB, a chief executive, so he could have exerted a lot of influence over the panel.

According to the PCB sources, it was decided that it would be best for Wasim to step down as the head while remaining a part of the committee.

An independent chairman for the committee will be appointed, Mani said.

He said all the Board employees were accountable, so it was not right for Wasim to head the Cricket Committee.

Meanwhile, in sweeping changes prompted by the Board's CEO, former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar will not be seeking an extension of his contract when it expires on May 31 next year.

Mudassar joined the PCB as Director - Academies on June 1, 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended to another one year.

Mudassar said, "It has been an exciting and satisfying time with PCB as Director - Academies. When I had joined from the ICC Academy in Dubai in June 2016, I was clear in my mind that it will be a three-year period, but I extended to another year after being requested and convinced by my colleagues.

"However, it is now time for me to return to the United Kingdom, spend time with my family and explore other opportunities."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ehsan Mani Wasim Khan Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Cricket
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp