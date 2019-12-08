West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in 2nd T20I against India

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20 International against India here on Sunday.

West Indies made one change from the playing eleven that lost to India in the first T20I with Nicholas Pooran coming in for Denesh Ramdin while India fielded an unchanged team.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre.