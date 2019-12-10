Home Sport Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister on December 12 in Hyderabad

Sania Mirza and her father Inam were also with the groom and his father to invite the CM Chandrasekhar for the wedding.

Published: 10th December 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.

Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammad Azharuddin called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday to invite him for his son Mohammad Asaduddin's wedding with Anam Mirza, sister of tennis star Sania Mirza and an entrepreneur in the city who curates pop-up exhibitions for Label Bazaar in Hyderabad.

The wedding reception is set to take place on December 12.

Sania Mirza and her father Inam were also with the groom and his father to invite the CM Chandrasekhar for the wedding.

The new bride shared pictures of her mehendi ceremony where she showed off sketches of Charminar on one arm and Burj Khalifa on the other.  

Incidentally, Sania was in Paris in September to celebrate Anam's bachelorette with other friends. 

Anam and Asad, who is also a cricketer, apparently had attended plays and other events in Hyderabad together. Anam was earlier married to Akbar Rasheed, in November 2016, but the two later divorced last year, 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Azharuddin K Chandrasekhar Rao Hyderabad Cricket Academy President Sania Mirza
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp