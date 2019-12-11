Home Sport Cricket

Cricket World Cup pips Lok Sabha elections to become Google India's top search of 2019!

Recapping the trends that stoked the Indian users' imagination in 2019, Google India has compiled the list named "Year in Search".

Published: 11th December 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:41 PM

World Cup trophy at Lord's cricket ground. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: ICC Cricket World Cup was the top trending query on Google Search in 2019 in India, the company announced on Wednesday while announcing its "Year in Search" results, which highlight stand-out moments in Search across news, sporting events, personalities, movies, and songs.

The top 10 list of trending search terms this year included Lok Sabha elections followed by the interest that surrounded the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

"Films like Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Joker and Marvel's blockbusters -- Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel also featured in the overall list," the company said in a statement.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman topped the list in the most searched personalities this year followed by Lata Mangeshkar and Yuvraj Singh.

This year also witnessed a unique entry of the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal.

Sporting searches were dominated by the Cricket World Cup followed by the Pro Kabaddi League. Other international sporting spectacles like the Wimbledon, Copa América, and the tennis tournaments (including the Australian, French and US Open) were also widely searched.

The major news event related searches were dominated by the Lok Sabha Elections, Chandrayaan 2, and Article 370.

Other important news events including the Maharashtra and Haryana state assembly elections were also widely searched.

The list also saw a mix of both local and global news moments such as the Pulwama attack, Cyclone Fani, the Ayodhya verdict, and the Amazon forest fire.

Some of the most interesting search terms were centered around "How to..", and "What is".

On local searches around 'Near me', the top queries revolved around "Dance classes near me" followed by "Salons near me". Interestingly, a pertinent entry in this particular list in 2019 was "Air quality Index near me".

