Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's ODI squad for West Indies series

Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing T20 series.

Published: 11th December 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal. (Photo | PTI)

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opener Mayank Agarwal was on Wednesday named as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in India's ODI squad for the three-match series against the West Indies as the southpaw has not yet recovered from his knee injury.

Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing T20 series.

"The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan's stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's squad for the upcoming series against West Indies," it added.

India will play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

Agarwal, who is currently playing Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul, will join the national team in Chennai before the first game.

That the team management is keen on Agarwal translating his stupendous Test performance into the ODI arena was first reported by PTI on November 18.

However, with in-form KL Rahul also in the ODI side to partner vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Agarwal may have to wait for his white-ball debut unless someone gets injured.

Agarwal had earlier come in as a late replacement for injured Vijay Shankar during the ODI World Cup in England but didn't get a game.

The 28-year-old from Bengaluru has been a revelation in the Test arena with 872 runs in nine Tests matches, including three centuries and as many half-centuries at an average of over 67.

India's revised squad for three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal Shikhar Dhawan India vs West Indies
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp