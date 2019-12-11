Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan invites Bangladesh to play pink ball Test at Karachi in January

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that Pakistan doesn't want to play its home series at any neutral venues in future.

Published: 11th December 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pink ball Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Insta)

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Insta)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan and Bangladesh might feature in a day-night Test during the latter's tour to the neighbouring nation in January next year for the two-match series of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan said that they had sent a proposed itinerary of the series to their Bangladesh counterparts (BCB), suggesting that one of the two Tests be played as a day-night affair in Karachi.

The BCB officials, on their part, have said that they will be able to give confirmation for the tour in a week's time after seeking clearance from their government.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that Pakistan doesn't want to play its home series at any neutral venues in future.

"If any team has any objection to playing in Pakistan they have to give us a valid reason for this.

We now intend to play all our home series in Pakistan," Mani had said.

Wasim Khan said that the PCB is confident Bangladesh will send it's team for the two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

"We have also invited South Africa, Afghanistan and Ireland to tour Pakistan and we might host one of them sometime after the PSL in March," he said.

Pakistan has never hosted a day-night Test match as no five-day game was held in the country since the last 10 years after terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March 2009, leaving six Pakistani policemen and one civilian driver dead.

Pakistan is hosting its first Test in a decade from Wednesday in Rawalpindi against Sri Lanka.

Wasim said day-night Tests were a practical step towards reviving the longer format of the game and Pakistan would also now like to play at least one Test of a series with the pink ball at home.

Wasim also made it clear that the disbanded Cricket Committee would be appointed afresh with an independent Chairman by January.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who was a member of the defunct cricket committee which recommended the sacking of Mickey Arthur and his team of coaches after the World Cup, is said to be a strong candidate to be appointed as head of the new panel.

"The PCB Chairman and CEO will sit down soon with Wasim and discuss the situation with him.

They will also take his feedback on which other former players should be inducted on the cricket committee, a reliable source in the PCB said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pink ball Test Pakistan vs Bangladesh
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp