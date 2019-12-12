Home Sport Cricket

I don't worry about my place in team anymore: KL Rahul

The openiong batsman feels that he has learnt to find happiness in his batting rather than worry about a spot in the side.

Published: 12th December 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India opener KL Rahul admits it is difficult to be at peace when one's place in the national team is uncertain but says he has learnt to find happiness in his batting rather than worry about a spot in the side.

Rahul blasted his second half-century of the series, hitting a blazing 91 in the third T20 International, to help India beat West Indies by 67 runs and seal the series 2-1 on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was not the first-choice opener and was handed the slot after regular opener Shikhar Dhawan sustained an injury and was ruled out of the entire series.

"I won't say I don't feel it (pressure) at all. Obviously, going in and out of the team is never easy on any player, you take a little bit of time to get used to the international pressure and oppositions and there are no opposition where you can just walk in and score runs, so it's always difficult," Rahul told reporters.

"You can only hope (for being in the team). For me what's in my control is to keep putting up these performances whenever I get the opportunity and I am not at that stage where I worry about whether I'll find myself playing the next tournament or anything (like that). Whenever I get the opportunity I want to win games for my team and be out there in the middle and enjoy my batting. That's the place that I get most happiness right now being in the middle and hitting the ball from the middle of the bat, so whenever that opportunity comes, I'll like to grab and enjoy it," he added.

ALSO READ| Sourav Ganguly lauds Team India for 'fearless batting' against West Indies

The stylish right-handed batsman said he tries to be in the rhythm even when he is not in the team. "This game is all about confidence and being in good rhythm and good touch. I can't really sit outside and not prepare, all I can do is sit outside and prepare and try to create match feel for myself and I did play a lot of first class cricket, so not a lot changes, it is still T20 cricket," he said.

Asked how he dealt with the disappointment when he was dropped from the team, Rahul said he didn't complicate his thoughts and just kept working on his game. "I mean you can only complicate it (if) your thoughts are wrong, my thoughts are very simple. I prepare as hard as I can, put in the hours in the nets. When I get first class cricket, I go back and play and try to improve my skill, batting and get some time in the middle," he said.

"I know people feel it is easier said than done, it is as easy you make it. Life is (all about) what you put in your head," he said. Rahul stressed on the need to keep playing and be ready so that one can use the opportunities.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli, Rohit end 2019 as joint highest run-getters in T20Is

"It's so important for a batsman or a bowler (or) for anybody for that matter to be in good rhythm, being out there in the middle, no matter how much you train or how much hours you put in at the nets, when you go out in middle it is completely different," he said.

"It is important that we keep playing cricket and be in the middle, that's helped me and I have always felt that's what helps a batsman to stay in good rhythm, not putting hours in the net, I'd rather be in the middle playing games," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul IND vs WI T20 Indian Cricket BCCI India vs West indies
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp