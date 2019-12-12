Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli is 'world-class batsman', says Kieron Pollard

India defeated West Indies by 67 runs in the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win the series 2-1.

Published: 12th December 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli with teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran. (Photo | PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli with teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After facing a 67-run defeat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against India, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday said that his counterpart Virat Kohli is a 'world-class batsman' and the Men in Blue completely deserved to win the series.

India defeated West Indies by 67 runs in the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win the series 2-1. India posted a mammoth score of 240 runs for the loss of three wickets. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all registered half-centuries.

The Men in Blue later restricted Windies to 173/8 and went on to win the match comprehensively.

"He came out, we bowled few deliveries in his slot and he put them away. He (Kohli) is a class batsman and he is going to put away the bad deliveries. Again as I said, it is about execution, if we would have executed our plans, we would not be having these discussions. He is a world-class cricketer. You need to be on point with such class players. They played well and they deserved to win the series," Pollard told reporters.

Pollard kept the Windies in with a chance of winning the match as he played a knock of 68 runs. During his innings, he also managed to bring up 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

But his dismissal in the 15th over of the innings brought curtains to the Windies hopes and the side did not manage to recover from the setback.

"It is what it is. They scored 240, we did not execute our plans properly, if we would have got a couple of wickets, we would have been in the game. Chasing the target was not impossible, but yes it was a steep task. We faltered at the end, but I think as a batting unit we were consistent in the series and it is a step in the right direction," Pollard said.

Despite the series loss, Pollard said that the entire side showed great determination to give the hosts a fight in the shortest format of the game.

"The guys stood up for themselves in the series and it was very good to see. I have tried to learn every time I have stepped on the field. We will have days just like the one we had today, but it is always about how we bounce back. Some of these guys are young in international cricket, so we need to shelter them," Pollard said.

"There are a lot of positives for us from this series. We brought this T20I series to the final game, not many of you would have thought about it before the start of the first match," he added.

Both West Indies and India will next lock horns with each other in the three-match ODI series.

The first ODI would be played on Sunday, December 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Kieron Pollard India vs West Indies
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp