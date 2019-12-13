Home Sport Cricket

Indian bowlers need to come good against West Indies in ODIs: Anil Kumble

The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners in the three T20Is and Kumble has warned Virat Kohli's men to be beware of the hard-hitting ability of the West Indies batters in ODI series.

Published: 13th December 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian Cricket team Coach Anil Kumble. |File PTI

Former Indian Cricket team Coach Anil Kumble. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble believes Indian bowlers need to come up with a good performance in the three-match ODI series against West Indies as the visitors have a lot of power hitters who can demolish any bowling unit.

The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners in the three T20Is and Kumble has warned Virat Kohli's men to be beware of the hard-hitting ability of the West Indies batters in ODI series starting Sunday in Chennai.

"I'd like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies, it would yet be a challenge. They're all-powerful hitters and it is going to be good surfaces and hence, you would want the bowling to come good," Kumble said while speaking at Star Sports' Nerolac Cricket Live show.

Kumble further said that the Indian team should stick with Shreyas Iyer at the number four spot.

"We have seen Shreyas Iyer's quality and he has grown in stature so I would like him to be at number four," he said.

Iyer has been enjoying a good run in the recent times in white-ball cricket. In the two ODIs in the West Indies he got the chance to bat at No. 5, Iyer returned with knocks of 71 and 69 respectively and played a crucial part in India's victory in the Caribbean Islands.

Even in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which India won 2-1, he played knocks of 22, 24* and 62 respectively and was one of the chief contributors for the hosts with the bat.

However, he didn't get a chance to bat enough in the three T20Is against the West Indies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kumble India vs West Indies
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp