Meghalaya vs Odisha U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy: One match on with local help

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On A day when a majority of sporting activities got suspended due to ongoing protests in Assam on Thursday, Day 2 proceedings of a U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy match went on after organisers and locals managed to pacify protesters.

Meghalaya are taking on Odisha at Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium in Mangaldai, around 70km away from Guwahati, the epicentre of the protests. The four-day match started on Wednesday. While the venue is located in Assam, Meghalaya Cricket Association has rented it to host its domestic matches.

“We requested the leaders who were protesting and along with local administration and police help we managed to conduct the match peacefully. We are slotted to host five Ranji matches involving Meghalaya. We don’t want the BCCI officials to gi­ve any adverse report on the ve­nue as that may lead to sh­ifting. Thankfully, there was protest, and we conducted Day 2 proceedings peacefully,” Sambhu Nath Deb, Mang­a­ldai Sports Association tr­easurer and chief coordinator of the match told this daily.

As many as 19 players/officials from each team apart from five BCCI officials, two scorers, as many umpires and a match referee have been staying in three separate hotels in the city. Odisha (154 & 250/5) have taken a lead of 309 runs against Meghalaya (95) at stumps on Day 2.

Meanwhile, Services Ranji team, Odisha’s U-19 cricketers and a match referee from Tamil Nadu are stuck in Guwahati. The fourth and final day of the Ranji match between Assam and Services was called off as the teams did not leave their hotel.

U-19 cricketers from Odisha, who were scheduled to play a Cooch Behar Trophy match against Assam at Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon from December 13, had reached the city along with the match referee on Wednesday night. Given the situation, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has requested the BCCI to reschedule the match.

“We have advised them (U-19 cricketers and match referee) to stay in the hotel. We’ll ensure they fly out of Assam as soon as possible as we have requested the BCCI to reschedule the match,” Devajit Saikia, ACA secretary told this daily.

Speaking on the Ranji match, Saikia said, “Teams didn’t leave the hotel due to curfew leading to the abandonment of fourth day of play. Assam bagged three points by virtue of first-innings lead. Services were scheduled to leave in the evening but for now, they have postponed the plan.”

Services Sports Control Board’s (SSCB’s) secretary Colonel Satyavrat Sheoran, however, informed that the team will leave Guwahati for Delhi on Friday evening.

The Elite Group C match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium was headed for an exciting finish with the hosts nee­ding 168 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. Services made a strong comeback after being bundled out for 129 in their first essay. They dismissed Assam for 162 in response and scored 272 runs in the second innings.

Assam were 74/5 in their second innings at stumps on day three on Wednesday.

The venue is also scheduled to host the Assam vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy match from December 17. However, the BCCI is keeping an eye on law and order situation in the state to take a final call in this regard. “We are in regular touch with ACA officials. A call on future matches in the state will be taken keeping the situation in mind,” Saba Karim, BCCI general manager Cricket Operations, said.