Members of TNCA thank Tamil Nadu government for lease renewal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The members, management of TNCA along with president Rupa Gurunath and secretary RS Ramaswamy expressed their grateful appreciation to the government of Tamil Nadu for having extended the lease of the MAC Stadium to the association for 21 years.

“It is now possible to begin the process of regularising the setback at the stadium which will lead to the reopening of the sealed I, J & K stands. This is a great gesture by the government which shows their abiding interest in this game,’’ said the TNCA president.

The three stands at the stadium have been closed for several years now, resulting in Chennai missing out on hosting big matches during the 2016 T20 World Cup in 2016 and this year’s Indian Premier League final. Put together, the capacity of these three stands is around 12,000.

TN vs Saurashtra

Aditya Barooah’s 46 and S Swaminathan’s unbeaten 49 helped Tamil Nadu post 188/6 in the first innings against Saurashtra on the second day of their Elite Group B Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Tirupur.

Saurashtra were all out for 219. RS Jaganath Srinivas was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu with three wickets (3/23).

For Saurashtra, Devang Karamta starred with the ball, claiming four wickets (4/24).

Brief scores: Saurashtra 219 (RS Jaganath Srinivas 3/23) vs Tamil Nadu 188/6 (S Swaminathan 49 n.o, Aditya Barooah 46, Devang Karamta 4/24).

Loyola triumphs

Loyola College bagged the RFYS Trophy in the inter-collegiate football tournament organised by Reliance Foundation Youth Sports.

In the summit match, Loyola College got the better of Hindustan Institute of Technology (Chennai) 2-1.

Results: Loyola 2 (M Praveen, Anand Raj) bt Hindustan IST 1 (Chehevra).