New pitch and dew await India, West Indies

CHENNAI: Earlier this year after the inaugural match of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be a low-scoring affair won by the former, Virat Kohli had slammed the pitch. According to the RCB skipper, it was substandard. CSK captain MS Dhoni agreed with Kohli and stated that the pitch was not what it used to be.

This prompted the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to relay the pitch. The entire square was re-laid. Work started in May and was completed after TNPL final in July. Pitches No 4 and 5 have been marked for India-West Indies first ODI to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

“Two strips are ready. Whichever one the teams want, will be used. Since it is a new and re-laid one, it could be a bit on the slower side,’’ a source involved in preparations said. “Since not many matches have been played on it, it will be difficult to judge how it will behave. Since it is a 50-over game, things should get better as the match progresses,’’ felt another source.

Former India spinner M Venkataramana advocates caution. He believes that is the best way to approach a match to be played on a newly laid surface.

“New surfaces behave in two ways. One will offer good bounce, carry and be ideal for batting. The other will be generally on the slower side. Here if the wicket is slow, batsman will have to play cautiously as the ball will not come on to the bat. Indian batsman can adapt as they have experience of playing on such tracks. The West Indies need to worry if it slow because it will not suit their style. They were all aggression in the T20s and prefer playing the same way in all the formats,’’ he said.

Since the match is a day-night affair, dew will also come into play. “This time of the year at Chepauk there will be some dew. Bowling second will be difficult. So the toss will be vital,” opined the former spin bowling coach of NCA.

Former India player turned commentator Hemang Badani feels India will carry the momentum of the T20 series into the ODIs.

“Our top-order is in tremendous form. I expect them to do well in the one-dayers. When you have a player of the class of Rohit Sharma at the top, it will be an advantage for that team. Plus you have Virat Kohli. He is batting in a different platform. But yes, the series will be challenging as the West Indies are good in the shorter formats,’’ said Badani.