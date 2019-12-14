Home Sport Cricket

Australia extends huge lead against New Zealand in first Test

Only Ross Taylor offered meaningful resistance with 80, but he was caught at slip by Smith off the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

Published: 14th December 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Steve Smith gestures as he leaves the ground after being dismissed during play in their cricket test against New Zealand in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Australia's Steve Smith gestures as he leaves the ground after being dismissed during play in their cricket test against New Zealand in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PERTH: Australia was in a commanding position despite a late batting collapse on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Having led by 250 runs on the first innings, the home side were 167 for six at stumps, with Matthew Head on eight and Pat Cummins on one -- an overall lead of 417.

Cruising at 131 for one when Marnus Labuschagne (50) and Joe Burns (53) were at the crease, the Australians lost five for 29 under lights later in the day against some spirited bowling from the Kiwis, with Tim Southee claiming 4-63.

Labuschagne, dropped on four by Colin de Grandhomme from the bowling of Neil Wagner (2-40), missed the chance to join elite company when he pulled a short ball straight to Mitchell Santner at mid-wicket from the same bowler.

Without a Test century only a month ago, he was on track to become just the second Australian batsman, and fifth overall, to score four Test centuries in succession.

The only Australian to do so previously was Jack Fingleton in 1936.

Santner couldn't get a wicket with his spin, but he was the centre of attention in the field, colliding with Aleem Dar late in the day and leaving the umpire with a knee injury.

Dar, umpiring in a record 129th Test match, spent several minutes lying on the ground and needed medical attention before returning to his post.

Smith's relatively lean summer continued when he holed out to a short ball from Wagner for 16, the first time in his entire 71-Test career he has gone three matches without a half-century.

After the home side made 416 the Kiwis were dismissed for only 166 in their first innings as Australian paceman Mitchell Starc terrorised their batsmen in continued sweltering conditions.

Australia didn't enforce the follow-on given the extreme heat and the absence of front line paceman Josh Hazlewood due to injury.

Starc claimed 5-52 and troubled the New Zealanders with his pace and bounce.

Only Ross Taylor offered meaningful resistance with 80, but he was caught at slip by Smith off the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

Smith took three catches, including his blinder on the second day to remove Kane Williamson for 34 and end a 76-run third-wicket stand with Taylor.

His third was contentious, when de Grandhomme (23) was given out caught behind by Dar to hand Starc his fifth scalp.

De Grandhomme tried to fend off a rising delivery and the ball deflected off his helmet to Smith in slips, with Dar believing it also brushed the batsman's gloves.

The batsman reviewed and although replays showed no conclusive evidence of contact with his gloves, third umpire Marais Erasmus said there was insufficient grounds to overturn the dismissal and Dar's decision stood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia New Zealand Mitchell Santner
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp