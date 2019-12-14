Dhoni has never retired, he will be there at World T20, says Dwayne Bravo

By IANS

CHENNAI: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo believes that his Chennai Super Kings teammate and captain MS Dhoni will be at the World T20 that will be held in Australia next year. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket since India's semi-final exit from the 2019 ICC World Cup.

"Dhoni has never retired. So I think he will be there at the World T20. MS has never let things outside cricket influence him and he has taught us the same and told us to never panic and trust our abilities," Bravo was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Bravo recently reversed his international retirement and made himself available for T20 Internationals. The 36-year-old former ODI captain said that he still has a lot to offer and it was the change of leadership both on and off the field that convinced him to make the comeback.

"I feel good physically and I still have a lot to offer. I had retired because of off-field politics. But there is a change of leadership both on and off the field. So I felt that it is a good time to come back.

"This is a very talented, vibrant and young side. If the talent of these youngsters can be managed properly and seniors like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and I can return to the squad, we can be world beaters again," he said.