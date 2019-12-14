Home Sport Cricket

Jofra Archer engages in a spat with Tino Best

England recently played a two-match Test series against New Zealand, which the latter won by 1-0.

England's Jofra Archer (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: England's Jofra Archer and former West Indies player Tino Best recently engaged in a Twitter spat which started off with the latter referring to the pacer's bowling as "slow".

"Is anyone concerned that Archer is bowling so slow and only in his second series???? Even in the 1st test pace was down ever tho he had so much rest before NZ tour ?? Is he HURT ?? like we need to take the Right Hand Fast and put him to Medium- Fast #NZvENG," Best tweeted on November 28.

Archer replied to Best saying that 'the captain and I' are not worried.

"The captain and I aren't worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it," Archer tweeted to which Best responded by saying that "no one can take constructive criticism".

"The problem with this generation is NO one can take constructive criticism I have the same issue with my son, every young person thinks when u speak to them it's disrespectful wow, well u live and u learn according to the OLD folks," Best said.

However, Archer questioned Best's intention and wrote: "If that was really your intention you would have messaged me personally, Barbados isn't big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter."

