Mark Boucher officially named as South African head coach

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: Former Test wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was on Saturday named as South African team head coach until 2023.

The announcement was made by Cricket South Africa interim director of cricket, former Test captain Graeme Smith.

Boucher, 43, played in 146 Tests, 290 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa.

Enoch Nkwe, who was previously interim team director and who was in charge of the team on a recent tour of India, was named assistant coach, also with a contract until 2023, which will mark the end of the next Cricket World Cup.