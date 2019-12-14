Home Sport Cricket

Overlooked by England, Sam Billings takes break to 'refresh'

The 28-year-old was England's T20I vice-captain on the New Zealand tour recently but failed to impress with only 34 runs across five innings.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

sam billings - PTI

England batsman Sam Billings. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: England batsman Sam Billings, who has not been selected in the white-ball squad for the South Africa tour, has decided to take a break from franchise cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Billings will use the time to get ready to turn up for Kent in the upcoming domestic season.

"All the best to the lads heading to South Africa," Billings tweeted.

"Huge amount of depth esp in the white ball game atm. Of course disappointed not to be involved but wish the boys all the best. Will be working hard to get back in the mix (in all formats) in the near future!

"On a personal level, I have chosen to pull out of any franchise cricket this winter as well to focus/freshen up for a big year with Kent Cricket. Very fortunate to have played all over the last few years and a break from the game to refresh I feel is the best decision."

The 28-year-old was England's T20I vice-captain on the New Zealand tour recently but failed to impress with only 34 runs across five innings.

Away from England duty, the right-handed batsman chose not to put his name forward for next week's IPL auction after being released by Chennai Super Kings back in November.

Billings, who had also missed out on a World Cup berth owing to a shoulder injury, will next be available for Kent where he will try to score runs and stake a claim in England squads across all formats.

England will be playing four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is on their tour to South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sam Billings England South Africa
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp