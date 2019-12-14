Home Sport Cricket

WI look to carry T20 momentum to ODIs

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick is pleased with the way his team played in the T20Is against India. He is confident that Kieron Pollard and his boys will do a good job in  the ODIs, the first of which is in Chennai on Sunday, too.“We are happy with the way we performed in the T20Is. When these two teams played three  T20Is in the Caribbean, the gulf between them was wide. We are happy that we have narrowed that gap, and we hope to do the same in the 50-over games too.”

India have a solid batting li­ne-up, and Chepauk is kn­own to aid spinners. Do the visito­rs feel their spinners have in them to tame the hosts? “It’s a learning curve for these young spinners: Hayden Walsh Jr and Kharry Pierre. It’s all about learning and building the blocks for the next 50-over World Cup. Once you play against the best, it helps you to raise your game and standards. So, it is good that we are playing against a quality side like India.”

Estwick singled out Guyanese pace-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who is one among the new names in the side to have entered after impressing in Caribbean Premier League, as a talent to watch out for.“He is a very good cricketer. He will add good skills to the bowling department and ba­ck-end batting. He is also an excellent fielder. He is another youngster whom we are tr­ying to give opportunities to.
“Only way to find out what a player can to do is to pit them against the best. We will see if they have got the temperament and skill, and then you can add things to what they are doing. I hope he will learn from a tour like India.”

Estwick wants the youngsters in the team to emulate Virat Kohli and his level of intensity on the field. He believes that the India captain is the “benchmark” for all aspiring cricketers. “It’s exciting times for us when you look at guys like Hetmyer, Pooran and Hope. We have got  young batsmen who are developing. But the key thing is how hard you work.

“You have got a benchmark in Kohli. He is somebody who will be in the gym and work very  hard. A lot of players can learn from him. Hard work is boring but it can give you great success. Once they keep working and deal with the process, they will have a chance.”Estwick said his players have been brilliant on this tour (Afghanistan series included), but cautioned against complacency. 

“They have been brilliant on this tour. We can’t fault them. They have worked really hard. They are beginning to see the results. Hetmyer was exciting. Now, we move to a longer format. People forget the fact that at a very young age, he already has four ODI hundreds. There is a lot of talent there. In cricket, you cannot rest and relax. When you do that, it will bite you.”

