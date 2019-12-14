Will India go back to art of palmistry?

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

It is a well-known fact that more than their inexperienced bowling attack, power-hitters are the ones who bail West Indi­es out in the shorter formats. Up against a clump of such batsmen, that too without Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (injured) in their ranks, the onus will be on Mohammed Shami and his fellow bowlers to hold their own at the MA Chidambaram Stadium come Sunday, when India take on West Indies in the first ODI.

Bowling coach Bharathi Arun feels that his wards are more than capable of passing the test with flying colours.“Definitely. In our two wins (in the T20I leg), bowling has also done pretty well. I am sure we have the bowling to restrict them. But having said that, West Indies are an extremely competitive side. When their batsmen come after you, you also have a chance against them.”Shardul Thakur is likely to come in as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement; another indicator of the solid bowling bench strength that the Men in Blue have at their disposal.

“It augurs well for us, having a big pool of bowlers to choose from. Which bowler will be in the XI will be dependent on the conditions. Combinations for New Zealand will be different, from say, Australia. We will go for a horses-for-courses policy,” observed Arun.India have three spinners — Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — in their team. Kuldeep and Chahal — who were last seen operating together during the World Cup — are back after a long time.

“We look at an ideal combination, one that lends balance to the team. There is the option of using Jadeja as an all-rounder. That has really helped us. There may be occasions on which both (Kuldeep and Chahal) may play together, but we have to look at the overall balance before deciding on the XI.”India will be playing an ODI after a gap of four months, and Arun believes that each series from now on will act as a preparation for the 2023 World Cup. “Yes, you do plan much ah­ead. You want to try out different combinations, different players under different circumstances. It’s about using your resources: which position one can bat at, which situation one may be bowling in. Understanding these aspects is very important for us for the World Cup.”

When asked about the absence of off-spinners for the ODIs, Arun remarked that Washington Sundar has the potential to claim that slot in the future. “If you look at Jadeja, you have a ready-made all-rounder. After the World Cup, he has been exceptional for us. He bowls well, bats well, and is the best fielder in the world. He adds an extra dimension to the team.

“But I am sure that Washington, in due course, will stake his claim for the ODI XI. Every time he is given an opportunity, he has done well with the ball. I can that tell you that he is more than a capable batsman. Every time he has gotten a chance, he has played a cameo. I am sure that in the future, he will be somebody who you will consider for one-day scenarios as well.”