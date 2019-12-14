Home Sport Cricket

WT20 in sights, Dwayne Bravo back from retirement

Ace Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is keen to make a comeback to the West Indies T20 side.

Dwayne Bravo. (File | AFP)

By Ashok Venugopal
CHENNAI: Ace Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is keen to make a comeback to the West Indies T20 side. With Kieron Pollard captaining the team, Bravo believes that he could ease his way back into the team. Even West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick welcomed the move.

“I’m going to make myself available for international T20s. Let me make it clear that I’m not going to be available for Tests and ODIs. Coming out of T20 retirement is something that has been on my mind for a while. With coach Phil Simmons and captain Pollard around, I thought it would be a right time for a comeback,’’ said Bravo.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent West Indies as long as possible. This is a game I love. I’m still fit, driven and extremely motivated at this phase of my career, after having gained much experience from playing around the world. I can contribute in a positive way,” the 36-year old said.

Bravo feels that the young crop of players that West Indies have today can help the team become a force to reckon with in T20Is. “I’m excited by the young talent in the current team. If ma­naged properly, we can go back to  being the dominant force that we once were in T20Is. We were once ranked No 1 in T20Is. We are now No 9. We are a much better team than that,’’ observed the Trinidadian.

Bravo believes that under Pollard, West Indies are heading in the right direction. “I share a good equation with Pollard. He is passionate about winning. His leadership skills  are very impressive. The coach’s and the captain’s relationship is good. They are on the same pa­ge on almost every issue. Pollard has done well as a captain. The last time we were in India, it turned out to be one-sided. The signs now are looking good after we managed to take the T20 series to the decider.”

