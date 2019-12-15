Hammer and talks: Team previews ahead of IPL 2020 auction

By Express News Service

Chennai Super Kings

What they have

A solid core that screams experience. The management has put an onus on continuity and with the playing staff more or less like last year, it’s another plus. The variation the frontline spinners will bring — Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Harbhajan Singh — on the slow and low Chepauk surface means they can afford to mix and match their existing pace options.

What they need

Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson did the job at the top but an insurance policy won’t be out of order. Also, with a question mark over MS Dhoni’s acceleration, they might go all out on a pricey foreigner in the middle-order. With Maxwell or, whisper it, Hetmyer up for grabs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them keep raising their paddles for a player who fits this profile.

Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, JagadeesanNarayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja,Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina

Delhi Capitals

What they have

Perhaps, the best Indian opening and middle-order pairings among all teams. The quartet of Iyer, Shaw,

Pant and Dhawan did a lot of the heavy lifting last year. They also have decent balance in the bowling department with Rabada and Sharma. The purchase of Ashwin could also prove to be a masterstroke in dry wickets up and down the country.

What they need

Players who wouldn’t mind playing back-up. An all-rounder capable of clearing the ropes would be a welcome addition because this was one of the areas where they suffered in 2019. Considering the amount of money remaining, they might be advised to go all out for a Pat Cummins like figure to further upgrade their fast-bowling department.

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer.

Kings XI Punjab

What they have

A rock-solid top-order who have what it takes to score 200+ on most days. With K Gowtham emerging as one of the top uncapped talents, another hole has seemingly been plugged lower down the order. In Mandeep, they also have a player if the stars fail. Things are less rosy in the bowling department, but Shami is more than capable of waging a lone fight.

What they need

Fast-bowling options and a lead Indian spinner to compensate for the loss of R Ashwin. Viljoen, M Ashwin and Mujeeb have the potential to go for plenty at this level so they need to throw big money in this area. Don’t be surprised if they also decide to bid for the likes of Adam Zampa and/or Josh Hazlewood, who would be the perfect yang to Shami’s yin.

Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia, all-rounder):

After skipping the 2019 edition, Maxwell has signed on again. Even though he hasn’t always sparkled, he sells tickets and always guarantees runs at a fast clip. His ability as a handy sixth bowling option — his overall ER is 8.72 in IPL — will also work for him.

Tom Banton (England, batsman):

Another of those English batsmen who is happiest when clearing the boundary. In the 2019 Vitality Blast, he scored 549 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 161.47. With few franchises having money in the bank, expect a bidding war.

Pat Cummins (Australia, all-rounder):

After skipping two years in a row, one of the leading red-ball all-rounders wants to give this format another go ahead of the World Cup. His show in 2017 — 15 wickets at a strike rate of 18.46 — will convince teams to go for him.

Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies, batsman):

His struggles earlier this year notwithstanding, the southpaw could command a big fee. Even in his cameo in the T20Is, he showed he can use the long handle to good effect. Expect the 22-year-old to be in demand.

Jason Roy (England, opener):

There are a lot of good openers in the pool but Roy is the pick of the bunch. He may have not yet shown his consistency in this competition but he has played here before and has shown that he has what it takes to perform.

Mumbai Indians

What they have

A squad that really should reach the knockouts. Their depth is ridiculous. The pacers — Malinga, Bumrah, Boult and McCleneghan — could run through sides and that’s before you add in the two Pandyas and Pollard. Top-order’s solidity is an added bonus because they can unleash both Pandya and Pollard just when the fielders and bowlers are ready to throw in the towel.

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

What they need

With money to spend, they can go for a No 4 — their only real weakness last season. Somebody like Robin Uthappa wouldn’t be an outrageous choice because of his experience. The only area where the four-time winners lack a world-class option is in the spinning department. The likes of Chahar and Krunal do the job but a big purchase here could really elevate their team to the next level.

Rajasthan Royals

What they have

Not a lot but what they have going for them is a solid English spine. And with English players expected to stay for the entire duration, they are set in a few key areas. With Smith likely the last regular overseas player in the team, they have a few strong characters. Throw in the mercurial Samson and there is okay batting firepower.

What they need

Half the team. You do not want Aaron as your lead Indian fast-bowling option. Rajpoot was traded from Kings XI but he is ‘Plan B’. Apart from needing an Indian middle-order batsman, they need quality Indian fast bowlers who can support Archer. If they don’t get this, it could well be a case of IPL 2019 all over again.

Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, Varun Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad

What they have

Inarguably the most balanced among the sides. They are stacked at the top. What’s more, their middle-order is capable of batting according to the situation. Khaleel may have gone for lots in blue but he was one of the picks in Hyderabad’s orange. With Bhuvneshwar and Rashid providing more bowling ammo, they tick every box.

What they need

Indian back-up players in a few areas. If there is one genuine weakness — 2019 did not expose this — it’s the 8-12 overs to be bowled by the likes of Kaul, Sandeep, Shankar and Khaleel, who has the pressure of showing that last edition wasn’t luck. How they handle their foreign players quota is perhaps the greatest challenge ahead of them.

Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Royal Challengers Bangalore

What they have

Batting wise, it’s absolutely stacked. So, this is like every other season for the perennial under-achievers. With the likes of Dube and Padikkal showing their class, they have enough batting firepower. The flat Chinnaswamy wicket coupled with shortish boundaries do not help but the spinners, leading with Chahal and Sundar, mean they can use them as attacking options.

What they need

Luck, patience with bench and Kohli the captain. At least one high-calibre overseas fast-bowler is what they should be aiming for — Pat Cummins, Kesrick Williams, Josh Hazlewood... you name it. Another of their Achilles Heels — a finisher capable of bowling at the death — wouldn’t be out of place. A cheeky bid for Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews can’t be ruled out.

AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

170: Wickets claimed by Malinga, the most in the IPL. He has played only for one franchise in the IPL’s history

872: No of sixes the 2019 edition of the League saw. It’s the most in a single season of the competition.