Inter-school swimming meet begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 28th MDAA inter-school swim meet kicked off at the Lady Andal school here on Saturday. More than 350 swimmers from 98 schools are participating in the meet. The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday evening.Select results (winners only): Boys: 50m Backstroke Group 1: PJ Navodith (KV Island Ground). 50m Backstroke Group 2: S Karthikeyan (MCC Hr Sec School). 50m Backstroke Group 3: C Nickey Jacob (St Bede’s). 100m Freestyle Group 1: H Ahmed Azraq (Chettinad Vidyashram). 100m Freestyle Group 2: Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School).

100m Freestyle Group 3: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). 100m Breaststroke Group 1: H Ahamed Azraq (Chettinad Vidyashram). 100m Breaststroke Group 2: Shree Mohan BK (Chettinad Vidyashram). 100m Breaststroke Group 3: Aaditya R (Sindhi Model Snr Sec School). 50m Butterfly Group 1: PJ Navodith (KV Island Ground). 50m Butterfly Group 2: Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School). 50m Butterfly Group 3: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram).

Girls: 50m Backstroke Group 1: Shakthi Kumar (Chettinad Vidyashram). 50m Backstroke Group 2: P Harini (The Hindu Sr Sec School). 50m Backstroke Group 3: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School). 100m Freestyle Group 1: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidyashram). 100m Freestyle Group 2: K Bala Ponni (CSI Bain School). 100m Freestyle Group 3: R Udisha (PSBB Sr Sec School). 100m Breaststroke Group 1: MS Yuvalakshmi (Rosary Mtr Hr Sec School).

100m Breaststroke Group 2: P Harini (The Hindu Hr Sec School). 100m Breaststroke Group 3: Harshitha (St Brittos Academy). 50m Butterfly Group 1: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidya­shram). 50m Butterfly Group 2: Nidhi Vora (CPS Global School). 50m Butterfly Group 3: Harshitha (St Brittos Academy).