Home Sport Cricket

Mental pangs and spin theory, the Monty Panesar way to combat depression

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival, the left-arm spinner revealed that most people would not understand what he felt considering his background.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar. (File | AFP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Recently, cricketers such as Glenn Maxwell have opened up about their struggles to cope with depression, prompting the likes of India captain Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith to come out in support. Now, former England spinner Monty Panesar has written about his state of mind and how the initial reaction was that of ‘denial’.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival, the left-arm spinner revealed that most people would not understand what he felt considering his background. “Belonging to a Punjabi family, I was supposed to be strong and not let things affect me. I was in big denial because I feared people would not believe that a person like me would suffer from this.”

All these issues hampered his career and ultimately, the 37-year-old ended up playing his last international game in December 2013.

“Looking back, I should have sought help from my family and friends much earlier. Hopefully, this current generation can start confiding in someone close to them to help tackle the issue.”Even though he has not played the sport for a long time now, Panesar still watches the game and has been very impressed with how Kohli & Co have been playing. He feels one of the best decisions India have taken is to have format-specific spinners in their ranks.

“It is vital to have multiple options in today’s day and age. And India are blessed with great finger as well as wrist spinners and they can utilise them according to the conditions. Personally, I would prefer playing wrist spinners in the shorter formats while concentrating on finger spinners in Tests. Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have quite a few variations in their armoury and batsmen, in a hurry to up the scoring rate, have a higher chance of falling prey.”

India have always been a dominant side at home and many people have started calling this current lot the best in the world. However, Panesar, who made his debut back in 2006 in India, feels New Zealand will be a huge test for this side, especially their seamers.

“The Indian pacers have done phenomenally in recnt times. In New Zealand, they will have to do the bulk of the work and their performance will be key to India’s success. In terms of picking spinners, I would go for R Ashwin in place of R Jadeja as Ashwin is a canny operator and with his round the wicket line, can trouble the batsmen. Jadeja is a bit one-dimensional and maybe needs to improve his bowling to keep pace with the others.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monty Panesar Mental Health
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp