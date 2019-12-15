Pakistan's first home Test since 2009 ends in a draw
Abid finished with 109 not out and Babar Azam was unbeaten on 102 as Pakistan scored 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 308-6 declared.
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Test against Sri Lanka, their first at home since the attack against the same visitors in 2009, ended in a draw Sunday after being badly affected by the weather.
Pakistan opener Abid Ali became the first batsman to score a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international cricket.
The second Test starts in Karachi on December 19.